Own (CHX) 1-Day Volume Tops $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Own alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00042727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.16 or 0.04864528 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057529 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00031978 BTC.

Own Profile

Own (CHX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Own is weown.com . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

Own Token Trading

Own can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.