Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.65. 292,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 567,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

