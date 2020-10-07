PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

PACW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 30.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 166,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

