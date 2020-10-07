PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.37 Million

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report sales of $312.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $338.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.24 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $369.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 756,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

