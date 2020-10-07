Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by 93.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 8,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.