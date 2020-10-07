Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $225.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $217.84 and last traded at $217.55, with a volume of 630498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.84.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,857,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $264,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 546,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 130.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,175,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

