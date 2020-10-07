Parkside Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,646 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. 9,027,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,436,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of -198.98, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

