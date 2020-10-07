Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $31.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,451.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,008.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,531.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,410.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

