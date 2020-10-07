PAXEX Price Up 48.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,618.86 and approximately $4.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

