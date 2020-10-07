Paxos Standard Token Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DOBI trade and ZB.COM. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00259202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.01527445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00157347 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

