Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Paypal in the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.00. 261,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,522. The stock has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

