Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 38,906.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,491,000 after buying an additional 1,786,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.66. 5,915,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93. The stock has a market cap of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.61.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.