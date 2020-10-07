Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.61.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.29. 155,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $224.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

