PCM Fund, Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 9th

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PCM Fund stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.