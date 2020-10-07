Peerplays Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $26,903.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peerplays has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.01532044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00156746 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

