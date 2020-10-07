PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMB) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PEMB stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.69. PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 has a 1 year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

Get PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 alerts:

About PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.