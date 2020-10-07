Pengana International Equities Ltd (ASX:PIA) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Pengana International Equities Ltd (ASX:PIA) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.04.

Get Pengana International Equities alerts:

About Pengana International Equities

Hunter Hall Global Value Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana International Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana International Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.