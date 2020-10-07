Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $6,749,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,815,000 after buying an additional 107,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,537,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.03. 27,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

