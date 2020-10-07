Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,758,000 after buying an additional 356,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

