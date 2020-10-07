Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 549 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. 506,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.