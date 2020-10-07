Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,416,000 after buying an additional 1,828,393 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,529 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 476.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,606,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 77.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 465,043 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $27,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $90.78. 22,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,837. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

