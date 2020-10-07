Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 1.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fastenal by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

