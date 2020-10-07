Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.62. 148,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,146,274. The company has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

