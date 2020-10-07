Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 549,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185,980. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.