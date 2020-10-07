Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 48,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

