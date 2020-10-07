Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $163,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after purchasing an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $56,873,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NYSE WY traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

