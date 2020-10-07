Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 198,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.