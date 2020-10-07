Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,643 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,624,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,032 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 902.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 981,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,097,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.