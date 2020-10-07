Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 44.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Citigroup by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,114,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

