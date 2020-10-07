Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,809,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.60, for a total value of $20,161,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,345,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,397,536,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,145 shares of company stock valued at $165,428,390 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.44. 154,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

