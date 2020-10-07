Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $585,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 728.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

NYSE HON traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $170.94. The company had a trading volume of 64,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

