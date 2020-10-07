Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $59,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. 213,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,199,532. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

