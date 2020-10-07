Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 3.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.77. 97,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $347.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

