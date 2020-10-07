Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $906,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.06. 34,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.