Peoples Financial Services CORP. Increases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,512. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

