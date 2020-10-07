Peoples Financial Services CORP. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 935,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 269,081 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $39.39. 667,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

