Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 77,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,891. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

