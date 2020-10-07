Peoples Financial Services CORP. Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $229.79. 36,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,842. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $231.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

