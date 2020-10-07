Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,401 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,948.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 91,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

