Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 497 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,685 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $90,725,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 24.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,191 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,423. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

