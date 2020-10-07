Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 593 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. 181,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,354,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

