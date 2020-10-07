Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 675 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPL by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 23,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

PPL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 75,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

