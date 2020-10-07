PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,612.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $122,083.93 and approximately $1,612.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00026823 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003303 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003953 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,948,938 coins and its circulating supply is 39,643,063 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

