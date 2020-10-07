PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,808,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.70. 4,985,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,424. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

