PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.7% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

