PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.81.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.70. 5,030,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,640. The firm has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.