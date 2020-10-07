Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Cut by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 23,773,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.