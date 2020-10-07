Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 369.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 11,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 857,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

