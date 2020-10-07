Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 101,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pfizer by 10,653.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after acquiring an additional 758,193 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Pfizer by 114.9% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 241,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. 829,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,764,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.