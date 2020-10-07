Pi Financial Reiterates “C$17.25” Price Target for Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Pi Financial set a C$17.25 price objective on Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.79. The company has a market cap of $284.14 million and a P/E ratio of 158.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

